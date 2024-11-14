In a tribute to courage and sacrifice, the Indian Army’s Spear Corps commemorated the 62nd anniversary of Walong Day with a special ceremony at the historic Walong War Memorial. The event celebrated the valor of soldiers who fought heroically during the 1962 war, with veterans and families of the Walong Heroes in attendance.

Honored dignitaries, including the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt Gen K.T. Parnaik (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, YSM, and Lt Gen A.S. Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, GOC of Spear Corps, attended the commemoration. In a solemn wreath-laying ceremony, they paid homage to the soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The occasion also marked the reopening of the newly renovated Walong War Memorial, now accessible to the public.

Indian Army officials extended a special invitation to the war veterans and the next of kin (NoKs) of the Walong Heroes, honoring their role in the nation’s history. The two-day closing ceremony featured remarkable performances by a symphony band and a captivating light and sound show, bringing to life the courage of those who defended India’s sovereignty. Veterans and family members joined in a wreath-laying tribute, followed by traditional performances by armed forces personnel, heightening the patriotic fervor among all present. Two new patriotic songs were performed and officially released, further amplifying the event's spirit.

The month-long series of events leading up to the commemoration included a variety of activities celebrating the Indian Army's engagement with the community. Highlights included a cycling expedition from Namsai to Namti, a white-water rafting adventure on the Lohit River, and battlefield treks to sites in the Walong sector. Additional events included a motorcycle expedition from Mipi to Meshai and medical camps for residents in Walong, Kibithu, and Anini. Each activity emphasized the Army's dedication to fostering growth in remote border villages while promoting tourism in Arunachal Pradesh’s frontier regions.

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