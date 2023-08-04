Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on state Governor Lt. General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan here in Itanagar on August 4

During the meeting, they discussed about developmental programmes in the state including Vibrant Village Projects.

The Governor, who visited Zemithang, one of the selected border villages under the Vibrant Village pilot project, shared his observation with the Chief Minister. He called for a cluster approach, involving all departments in bringing notable growth and progress in the village.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Governor about the hydropower projects and proposed signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs).

The Governor and the Chief Minister discussed roads, internet communication, availability of department and district data for planning, and various ongoing welfare schemes and projects in the state.

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