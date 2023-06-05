Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 5 termed the Torajan incident as unfortunate where one person died while another was injured in a fresh border-related violence that took place at Panbari in Dhemaji district of Assam.

"In the morning while attending an event, it came to my knowledge, and within no time I directed the local MLA, and DC of the same area to visit the site and meet the affected families. I even urged the Chief Secretary of our state to connect with our counterpart officials in the Assam Government and respective DC of the Dhemaji district of Assam to visit ground zero and provide immediate relief at this hour of the pain of the bereaved members of the families affected by this incident,'' Khandu said while speaking to reporters over the matter.

He further informed that two people lost their lives.

''We are deeply pained by such an incident, and in regards to the boundary issue both the Assam and Arunachal governments have already given clear instructions to the respective border committees to raise any issue to the local DC of both the states in order to prevail peaceful atmosphere in the border towns. We will do a proper investigation and culprits will be punished strictly," he added.

As per initial reports, miscreants from the border area between Arunachal and Assam came in and opened fire on the three people on the Assam side who were planting trees and saplings.

The deceased person has been identified as Boga Chutia of Assam who was planting trees as part of World Environment Day celebrations along the Assam-Arunachal border. On the other hand, two persons have been reported injured identified as Pushpa Gogoi and Montu Gogoi.

The injured have been rushed to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that three more individuals have been abducted by unidentified miscreants, and security forces along the border have launched a search operation to trace the abducted persons.

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