Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on June 20 urged the younger generation to take part in physical activities like games and sports.

He said this while launching the registration process for the forthcoming sporting event – Tawang Marathon – by launching the event website ‘www.tawangmarathon.com’, mascot, and T-shirt.

“In today’s world of smart devices and online games, it is our duty to motivate the younger generation to actively take part in physical activities like games and sports. Physical exercise is necessary not only for good physical health but also good mental health,” he added.

He further said that the state has no dearth of sporting talents and Arunachal stands at third place after Assam and Manipur.

“We have no dearth of sporting talents. In fact in the North East, we are third after Assam and Manipur. A little bit of effort is needed to motivate these talented sportspersons to turn professionals and win us medals both in national and international events,” he said.

Khandu believed that such events will boost sporting activities in the state which will lead to talented sportspersons taking their respective fields seriously.

Expressing unflinching faith in the sporting capabilities of the youth, Khandu informed that to encourage them the state government has modified the state sports policy.

“The sports policy aims to encourage our sportspersons to excel. We wish to send them to Olympic Games and then reward them suitably,” he added.

He also became the first person to register for the event in the 10 km category scheduled to be held in Tawang from 1st October 2023 which is being organized jointly by the state government and the Tawang based 5 Mountain Division of the Indian Army.

The event will have 4 categories of marathon races viz., 5 km, 10 km, 21 km, and 42 km.

The launch ceremony was also attended by Tawang MLA Tsering Tashi, GoC 5 Mountain Div A K Singh, Secretary Sports, deputy commissioner Tawang, and others.

Also read: Arunachal government and Indian Army launch inaugural edition of Tawang Marathon