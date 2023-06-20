Indian Army and Arunachal Pradesh government launched Tawang Marathon, an exhilarating display of athleticism, on June 20, said an official statement on June 20.

The Tawang Marathon features four categories, each designed to challenge participants and provide an inclusive experience for all fitness levels. Runners can choose from the prestigious Marathon (42.195 KM), the Half Marathon (21.0975 KM), the 10 KM race, or the 5 KM race.

''Regardless of the category, all runners will be treated to awe-inspiring vistas as they navigate the pristine surroundings of Tawang, creating memories that will last a lifetime. The launch of the Tawang Marathon took place on 20th June, with the esteemed presence of the Arunachal Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu along with GOC, Ball of Fire Division, representing the Indian Army,'' the statement added.

Demonstrating his support and enthusiasm for this grand event, Khandu himself registered as the first participant, underscoring the significance of the marathon for the region and its people.

The Tawang Marathon is a collaborative effort between the Arunachal Pradesh government and the Eastern Command of the Indian Army, showcasing the spirit of unity and shared commitment to promoting sports and healthy lifestyles.

''This unique partnership ensures a seamless organization of the event, combining the expertise and resources of both entities to provide participants with an unparalleled marathon experience. The Indian Army and the Arunachal government believe that this unique initiative will not only place Tawang on International Sporting Calendar but also help boost the tourist footfall to the region,'' the statement added.

The Tawang Marathon also aims to promote fitness, healthy living, and the spirit of sportsmanship and by bringing together participants from diverse backgrounds, this event will foster a sense of camaraderie and unity, transcending borders and boundaries.

''It is an opportunity for individuals to challenge themselves, set new personal records, and inspire others with their achievements,'' it added.

Participants can expect much more than a mere race; the Tawang Marathon offers a celebration of sports, culture, and the indomitable spirit of humanity. Runners will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage and traditions of Arunachal Pradesh, interact with local communities, and experience the warmth and hospitality of the region.

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