The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights on receipt of a complaint has requested Arunachal Police to initiate inquiry and take legal action against a Pastor for allegedly curing children using magic remedies in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the complaint, the alleged Pastor named Paul Dinakaran in healing crusade tried to cure diseases by 'magical healing powers' thus exposing children to superstition. On further investigation, the complainant found that Pastor Pail Dinakaran is seen exposing children that he claimed to cure in front of the crowd.

The Commission taking serious note of the incident wherein Pastor Paul Dinakaran has been found violating Drugs & Magical Remedies Act-1954 and exposing Tri9bal Children to crowds and misleading people by spreading blind faith & superstition and an atmosphere of delusion. The Commission has taken cognizance of the said matter under Section 13 (1) (i) of CPCR Act, 2005.

The Commission in its letter to Arunachal Police has requested to idetifiy children allegedly treated by the pastor and be referred to a government hospital for medical and psychological health checkup for a proper identification and treatment of diseases, psychological distresses, if any and provide psychological counselling to them as found necessary.

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