The Assam government is considering providing tea at a subsidized rate to all ration card holders. This comes as the tea plantation industry celebrates 200 years of existence in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on November 4 that the government is considering providing tea to ration card holders at Rs 100-150 per kg from 2024 onwards. Assam is a major tea producer, accounting for almost half of India's total tea production.

The state also earns approximately Rs 3,000 crore in foreign exchange annually from tea. Assam's tea industry, known for its richly coloured and aromatic tea, supports millions of livelihoods directly and indirectly.

The industry, which was once dominated by large corporates, now includes small players as well. In recent years, many unemployed youths and small farmers have started growing tea, often shifting from paddy cultivation. Some even cultivate tea in their backyards, while others have launched tea-related startups.

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