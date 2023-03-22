Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) on March 22 demanded the state government to roll back its order passed by the Upper Siang Deputy Commissioner to ban the practice of faith by Christians.

On February 28, the Upper Siang DM banned conducting prayer healing, healing crusades, and healing through the local priest (Epak), Pujas, etc at public premises.

''The executive order issued by the DC was in violation of the Constitution of India. In this regard, we have submitted a representation to the DC and appealed for immediate recall of the executive order,” said ACF president Tarh Miri while addressing a press conference at Arunachal Press Club.

ACF secretary general James Techi Tara claimed that the DC has mistakenly issued the executive order “whereas the ‘healing crusade’ does not come under this Act”.

Commenting on the construction of a church in Tawang, Techi said that after the intervention and assurance by the Chief Minister for solving the issue, ACF had to call off its movement ‘Go to Tawang for construction Church’.

He further sought to know the status of the Tawang church issue and said that they have waited enough.

The ACF also expressed its displeasure over the non-allocation of funds for the educational institutions run by the Christian missionaries in the Budget 2023-24.

The DM in its order had stated that various organizations are conducting prayer healing, healing crusades, healing through local priests (Epak), Pujas, etc, or (by whatsoever name called) as a remedy to cure various diseases and illnesses.

''Such practices are misleading innocent people from taking courses in scientific medical treatment and causing severe health issues. It also gives rise to socio-cultural problems like conversion to other faiths, thereby spreading discord among people and groups,” the order read.

The District Magistrate also directed the SP of upper Siang District to initiate necessary action to execute the order and to take appropriate action against violators.

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