Arunachal CM pledged to preserve the indigenous faith and culture of the state on Indigenous Faith Day and stated that the Government spent 200 crores in the last five years for it.

Celebration of diversity marks Indigenous Faith Day across Arunachal as from 2013 onwards this day 1st December has been marked as a day for indigenous faith believers.

People from various tribes across Arunachal Pradesh observed the Indigenous Faith Day at Nirjuli with a pledge to honour and preserve their diverse respective faiths and traditions.

Pema Khandu Chief Minister of Arunachal and Taba Tedir Education cum Indigenous Affairs Minister attended the event.

Colourful processions showcasing rich and traditional tribal culture, community prayers and public meetings were organised at several places in the state under the banner of the Indigenous Faith and Culture Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) to mark the occasion.

The land of the rising sun which is rich with the world’s largest and most varied ethnic tribal groups and subgroups with their language and dialects has 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes.

Neolithic tools dating back to 11,000 years confirm that the state is one of the primitive regions with indigenous religion and rich diversity. Though with 30 per cent of the population Christianity is the main religion of the state, Hindus, with over a quarter of the population, are also prominent.

Mainly, the native Tani population follows an indigenous belief system which has been systemised under the name “Donyi Polo” (Sun-moon) whom they worship.



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Due to instantaneous modernization and Westernization, the ancient customs, conventions, and traditions of this stunning state are fading away. Many people are making grave attempts to resuscitate and preserve their rich heritage.

Arunachal CM stated in his speech “We don’t have a script of our own. To communicate in a common language is very difficult & we prefer Hindi as the medium. Lots of values formed in the oral narrative have been lost as the generation passes. Language is the first expression of a community. We have to preserve our own languages and speak to our children in the local dialect.

“Indigenous language represents the variety and depth of a culture. Too much focus on Western education has changed the scenario of local language in our country,” he said.

CM suggested that initiatives should be taken to preserve indigenous languages by organising cultural festivals and encouraging traditional attire in schools and colleges. He further said that Arunachal Pradesh is a land of multi-culture and beliefs, and called upon the people to respect each other’s religions while practising their own.

“People of Arunachal Pradesh need to keep up with the evolving pace of development, but they also need to preserve and protect their indigenous culture and beliefs equally”, CM congratulated the members of IFCSAP for continuing with their efforts toward the protection, preservation, and promotion of the various cultures, traditions, and beliefs of the numerous indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh.

Acknowledging that it is one of the few festivals in the State which is celebrated by all tribes of the region, irrespective of their community, clan, or religious affirmations.

Pema Khandu also asserted that it's the need of the hour to protect our indigenous faith and religion.

"We have spent 200 crores in last five years through the indigenous affairs Department created separately for the same purpose of preservation of indigenous culture. We have made 25 prayer centres across the state and enhanced the Honoriums of Gaon burahs," the chief minister added.