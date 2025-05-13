In a landmark moment for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu chaired a historic Cabinet sitting under the 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' initiative at Kibithoo, India’s easternmost village, situated in the strategically significant Anjaw district.

Kibithoo, often referred to as the first village of India, lies at the confluence of two international borders—China and Myanmar—underscoring the symbolic and strategic importance of the location for this first-of-its-kind cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister Khandu, joined by Cabinet Ministers and senior officials, reiterated his government’s strong commitment to decentralised governance and last-mile service delivery. The meeting focused on listening to local grievances, reviewing development projects, and ensuring administrative visibility in one of the most remote and sensitive border districts of the state.



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“Holding this Cabinet meeting in Kibithoo is not just symbolic—it sends a strong message that governance must reach every citizen, no matter how remote,” CM Khandu said.

The 'Cabinet Aapke Dwar' initiative is designed to take the government to the doorstep of the people, particularly in border and remote areas, ensuring that the benefits of governance are inclusive, accessible, and timely.

This Cabinet meeting also follows the Chief Minister’s Tiranga Yatra in Walong, which showcased patriotic unity and paid tribute to soldiers who laid down their lives during the 1962 war.