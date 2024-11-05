To enhance the welfare of minority communities in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu held a productive meeting with Rinchen Lhamo, a member of the National Commission for Minorities, who is currently on an official visit to the state. The discussions, which took place earlier today, focused on various critical issues concerning minority affairs.

During the meeting, Khandu and Lhamo delved into several key topics, including initiatives aimed at promoting the welfare and development of minority groups within Arunachal Pradesh. They addressed the persistent challenges that these communities face in accessing government schemes designed to aid their development. Khandu underscored the importance of creating effective strategies to enhance both social and educational support for minority populations, thereby fostering a more inclusive environment for all citizens.

Lhamo emphasized the necessity of inclusive development, highlighting that it is vital for the state to ensure that every community benefits from the government's initiatives. "Inclusive development is not just a goal; it is a commitment to ensuring that every individual, regardless of their background, has the opportunity to thrive," she stated during the discussion.

In response, Chief Minister Khandu reaffirmed his administration's dedication to addressing the various challenges faced by minority communities. "Team Arunachal is committed to improving the ease of living for all our diverse communities. We will work closely with the National Commission for Minorities to ensure that our initiatives are effectively tailored to meet the needs of every group," he remarked.

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