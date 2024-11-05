Morshing Village in West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, celebrated a significant achievement by securing the 3rd position in the Best Tourist Destination Awards.

This recognition was under the category of Outstanding Contribution to Sustainable and Responsible Tourism Practices, awarded by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Tseten Chombey, HMLA of Kalaktang, attended the event as the Chief Guest. He urged the local community to understand the importance of this award and emphasized the need for collective efforts to harness the region’s tourism potential. Chombey encouraged neighbouring villages, Domkho and Sanglem, to actively participate in these developmental initiatives.

Highlighting Shargaon Village as a model for community-led tourism, Chombey stated, "Shargaon has become one of the most desirable tourist destinations in the region through collective effort," urging others to follow its example. He stressed that while government aid is available, innovation and hard work must originate from the community level.



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Chombey also motivated the youth to utilize government schemes like the Deen Dayal Swavalamban Yojana and CM Prayatna Yojana. He pointed out the potential for religious tourism in the region, mentioning attractions like the ancient Lhagyala Gompa and the historical site of the 1962 Indo-China war, where over 200 soldiers sacrificed their lives.

He expressed his vision for the region to be recognized globally as a tourism destination, urging everyone to support this goal.

During the event, Chombey accepted three memorandums from the villagers and inaugurated the Lama Tenpai Dronmey Museum in Morshing. He praised Rinchin Norbu for personally establishing the museum and promised support for its development, donating a generator, showcases, and carpeting.

LW Bapu presented the Vision 2047 for Morshing Village, outlining the community’s commitment to promoting cultural, religious, and adventure tourism while ensuring sustainability. The event featured vibrant cultural performances from Morshing and its neighboring villages, with cultural troupes from Bhutan and Tawang also participating, including the famous Yak Dance.

Guest of Honour TN Glow, MLA of Thrizino, along with other dignitaries, also addressed the gathering.