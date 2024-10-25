Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, during a meeting on October 25, expressed optimism about potential collaborations with France to boost sports infrastructure, biodiversity conservation, and agro-based industries in the state. Khandu met with the French Ambassador to India, His Excellency Thierry Mathou, Madame Cecile Mathou, and Didier Talpain, the Consulate General of France in Calcutta, to explore a range of cooperative ventures that could benefit the state’s growth and preservation efforts.

Khandu expressed enthusiasm about the prospects of enhancing Arunachal’s sports facilities with France’s expertise, particularly in football. “With our shared passion for football, we’re excited about opportunities to work with French expertise to nurture local talent and enhance our sports infrastructure,” he remarked, emphasizing France’s longstanding reputation in sports development.

The discussions also focused on the establishment of natural parks, leveraging France’s notable experience in biodiversity conservation. The initiative aims to protect Arunachal Pradesh’s unique ecosystems while promoting sustainable tourism. “With France’s renowned experience in biodiversity conservation, we look forward to their support in the development of natural parks in Arunachal,” Khandu added.

Another significant area of potential collaboration is Arunachal’s horticultural sector, particularly in cultivating and processing orchids, which are abundant in the region. Talks included possibilities for agro-based industries that could transform local produce into value-added products, giving farmers and small-scale businesses an economic boost.

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