An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed near Tawang area in Arunachal Pradesh on October 5.

Taking to Twitter, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister expressed grief on the loss and wrote, “Pained by the news of crash of @adgpi helicopter at Nyamjang Chu near BTK area of Jemeithang circle in Tawang district. I am in touch with the Army officials for every possible assistance, and pray for speedy recovery of the injured pilots.”

Pained by the news of crash of @adgpi helicopter at Nyamjang Chu near BTK area of Jemeithang circle in Tawang district.



I am in touch with the Army officials for every possible assistance, and pray for speedy recovery of the injured pilots. pic.twitter.com/9hByREK7gF — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 5, 2022

Notably, as per preliminary reports, one pilot identified as Lt Col Saurabh Yadav lost his life in the accident.

An army aviation Cheetah helicopter flying in the forward area near Tawang crashed on October 5 at around 10:00 AM during a routine sortie.

Both the pilots were evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital.

It is to be mentioned here that, Lt Col Saurabh Yadav, who was critically injured succumbed to the injuries during treatment.

On the other hand, the second pilot is under medical treatment.

The cause of the chopper crash is yet not known. Details for the same are awaited.