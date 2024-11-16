Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu took to social media on November 16 to pay tribute to Major Himanshu Panwar of the 26 Maratha Light Infantry for his heroism during a daring operation in Lohit district on this day in 2011. Major Panwar's courageous actions during a search mission saved the lives of many civilians and led to the neutralization of two hardcore terrorists.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Khandu expressed deep gratitude, saying, "I bow in gratitude and salute your valour in saving the lives of our people!"

The incident took place on November 16, 2011, when Major Panwar, while leading a search operation in a village in Lohit, faced a life-threatening situation. Displaying exceptional bravery, he single-handedly confronted and killed two terrorists, ensuring that innocent lives were spared. His quick thinking and resolute courage during the operation played a pivotal role in the safety of the civilians trapped in the area.

For his extraordinary gallantry, Major Panwar was awarded the prestigious Shaurya Chakra, one of India’s highest peacetime military decorations.

Also Read: Arunachal CM announces ex-gratia for Seppa hospital attack victims