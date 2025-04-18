Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu officially inaugurated the 4th Arunachal State Games 2025 during a grand opening ceremony at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Itanagar this evening.

The event was a glittering celebration of the state's athletic talent, with athletes from across Arunachal Pradesh gathering to compete in the state’s premier sporting event.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Khandu extended his best wishes to the athletes and applauded their dedication and hard work. He noted the significant progress Arunachal Pradesh has made in sports, calling the state one of the best sporting regions in India in recent years.

"Arunachal Pradesh has recorded one of its best performances at the recently concluded 38th National Games, standing second in the Northeast. Our athletes won 13 medals at this prestigious event, a remarkable achievement," said Khandu.

The Chief Minister further emphasized the state's ambition to excel in national sports and expressed confidence in the state's growing sporting potential. "As we strive for excellence, we are committed to intensifying our efforts to secure a top-10 rank at the upcoming 39th National Games to be held in Meghalaya," he added.

Khandu reassured the athletes that the state government is fully committed to providing all necessary support and infrastructure to ensure their success. He pointed to the 'Mission Olympics' initiative, which aims to offer quality training to athletes at the best training centers in the country. "If necessary, we will send our athletes to other countries offering world-class training facilities," Khandu added.



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Addressing the importance of sports infrastructure, Khandu outlined the government's significant investments in building and upgrading sports facilities in the state. "Sports infrastructure is crucial for our athletes to hone their skills. Several top-quality stadiums have been built in recent years, including the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia," he said. The Chief Minister also revealed that new stadiums are set to be constructed in Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Siang, Pakke Kessang, and Longding districts.

Highlighting Arunachal’s progress in hosting major sports events, Khandu recalled the historic hosting of the 77th Santosh Trophy finals at the Golden Jubilee Stadium. "Hosting such prestigious events is a testament to the strides we’ve made in sports. We are now going to host the South Asian Football Federation U-19 Championship 2025 next month. Just a few years ago, hosting such an event would have been a distant dream," he said.

In an exciting development for the state’s sports infrastructure, Khandu announced plans for a new world-class stadium in the state capital with a seating capacity of 25,000. "We have already identified the site, and construction will begin soon," Khandu informed the crowd.

The ceremony also saw the presence of several key dignitaries, including Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who added a special touch to the event.

The inauguration of the 4th Arunachal State Games marks a significant milestone in the state’s sports journey, and with plans for continuous development in sports infrastructure and athlete support, Arunachal Pradesh is poised to strengthen its position as a hub for sporting excellence in the country.