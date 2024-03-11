Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on March 11 inaugurated an Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Telehealth Facility Pilot Project at Gyati Taka General Hospital in Ziro, located in the Lower Subansiri district.

The launch event, which took place at Gyati Taka General Hospital, saw the presence of government officials, healthcare professionals and local residents. CM Pema Khandu, expressing his enthusiasm for the project highlighted its potential to revolutionize healthcare delivery not only in Ziro but also in Tawang.

In a tweet shared on his microblogging account, CM Khandu hailed the moment as a milestone achievement. He emphasized the transformative impact of the AI-powered telehealth facility, stating that it will redefine healthcare accessibility and quality in the region. The pilot project is envisioned to bring advanced medical consultations and services closer to the residents, particularly in remote areas where access to healthcare has been a challenge.