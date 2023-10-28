Lakhs of citizens gathered at a three-day prayer meeting organised by the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) at Indira Gandhi Park where Dr Paul Dhinakaran along with family prayed for the citizens.

Dr Paul Dhinakaran has been called to convey the Lord's unfailing love to the brokenhearted, through prayer and to raise young professionals in technology, as today's Daniels and Josephs.

The inaugural programme was attended by, among others, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Home Minister Bamang Felix, RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, MLAs Techi Kaso, Balo Raja and Laisam Simaii, and IMC Mayor Tame Phassang. It was attended also by Dr Paul Dhinakaran and his family, under the banner of ‘Jesus calls ministry’.

The CM in his speech called for addressing social challenges, including the drug menace, and commended the ACF’s initiative to get rid of the money culture during elections.



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“This is the right time of the year to conduct the prayer festival, as the coming year will be the festival of democracy in Arunachal Pradesh,” Khandu remarked.

ACF president Tarh Miri lauded the CM for his generous contributions towards the Christian community in the education sector, and informed that “Rs 5 crore has been granted twice by the chief minister for the Christian schools of the state.”

Khandu on his part maintained that he would continue granting financial aid to the Christian schools every year.

Pema Khandu speaking to the media stated citizens should follow these renowned Preachers and especially abolish money culture in elections and vote on the basis of development. CM assured to support every religion and maintain communal harmony in the state.