Union Minister for Earth Science Kiren Rijiju and Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu flying regularly to far-flung towns of Arunachal and on a whirlwind tour to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Arunachal.

Today Duo landed at the Advance Landing Ground of Aalo town the district headquarters of West Siang district.

The mega rally consisting of several inaugurations of projects for Aalo town was witnessed by thousands of citizens.

The rally aimed to support the candidature of present MLA Kento Jini for the 31 Aalo East assembly constituency. Kento Jini won uncontested from the BJP ticket in 2019 and again is the projected BJP candidate from Aalo East.



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More than 700 members of various political parties joined BJP in this mega rally among the dignitaries. They have joined the BJP family with a resolve to build a better and more vibrant Arunachal.

CM in his speech expressed his gratitude and great sense of fulfillment and pride attending a massive public rally at Logum Jini playground in Aalo East assembly constituency.

CM was pleased to witness the terrific transformation of Aalo town & expressed gratitude to the tremendous efforts of Kento Jini present MLA Aalo East through whose initiative Aalo town looks grand with beautiful roads, market and infrastructure.

Tumke Bagra Minister Industries, MLA Talem Taboh, Nyamar Karbak, former Minister Shri Doi Ado and other senior party members attended the mega occasion at Aalo.