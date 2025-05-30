In a significant stride toward strengthening Arunachal Pradesh’s healthcare infrastructure, Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the newly developed and renovated facilities at R.K. Mission Hospital, Itanagar.

The upgrades include the launch of a modern Pharmacy Unit and the integration of Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY with the state’s flagship Chief Minister Arogya Arunachal Yojana (CMAAY).

The integration marks a major milestone in the mission to provide accessible and affordable healthcare for all citizens of the state.

The event was graced by Health Minister Biyuram Wahge and Swami Vedasarananda, Secretary of Rama Krishna Mission Hospital. CM Khandu extended his heartfelt congratulations to all Annual Award Ceremony winners during the event.



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In his address, the Chief Minister expressed special appreciation for the hospital’s team of doctors, nurses, and staff, recognising their unwavering dedication to patient care.

“Your tireless service continues to inspire us all,” CM Khandu said, highlighting their role as pillars of the state’s health system.

The newly launched initiatives are expected to enhance patient care delivery, streamline access to free or subsidised medical services, and ensure that no citizen is left behind in receiving quality healthcare.