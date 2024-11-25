Chief Minister Pema Khandu today laid the foundation stones for two significant projects in Namsai district: an augmentation of the water supply system with a capacity of 7.80 million liters per day (MLD) and a multi-sports facility and outdoor stadium.

The projects, valued at Rs 105 crores, aim to bolster the district’s infrastructure and promote its rapid development.

Hailing Namsai as one of the fastest-growing districts in Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu praised the local community for their cooperative approach in resolving issues related to development projects.

“Kudos to all stakeholders, the hardworking locals, dedicated officers, and visionary leadership for making Namsai a beacon of progress in the state,” he remarked.

Responding to requests from local legislators, Khandu outlined a vision to transform Namsai into a center of learning and excellence. He announced plans to establish a medical college, a nursing college, and a fishery college in the district. Additionally, he pledged the development of a new convention center and a football academy, further boosting the district’s prospects.



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Drawing attention to the issue of drug abuse prevalent in the region, Khandu appealed for collective action. He urged community leaders, elders, civil-based organizations, and student groups to partner with the government in tackling the menace. “The state government has a comprehensive Act to combat substance abuse, but the support of every member of society is crucial in saving our youth,” he emphasized.

Highlighting the potential of Arunachal’s youth, Khandu stressed the importance of providing platforms for positive engagement. He cited the ongoing Arunachal Rang Mahotsava as an example of nurturing talent and diverting attention from harmful activities.

As part of the state’s push for sports development, Khandu, also the President of the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA), announced plans to collaborate with the North East United Football Club to run two football academies. These academies, to be established at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia and the proposed football stadium in Namsai, aim to nurture young athletes and promote sports.

The event was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and legislators Zingnu Namchoom and Likha Soni, who echoed the CM’s vision for Namsai’s development and pledged their support for the initiatives.