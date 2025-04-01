Chief Minister Pema Khandu, alongside Home Minister Mama Natung, State BJP President Kaling Moyong, and a host of other dignitaries, participated in a significant river ranching initiative at Choskhorong-Kho, Shergaon.

As part of the program, 7,000 specimens of the indigenous Schizothorax species were released into the river to promote biodiversity conservation and sustainability.

The event was spearheaded by the Department of Fisheries, West Kameng district, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and sponsored by the National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad.

River ranching, a vital stock enhancement strategy, involves introducing fish species into natural water bodies to boost in-situ conservation efforts and discourage unethical fishing practices.

Secretary (Fisheries) Shri Hage Tari, IFS, highlighted the importance of the initiative, announcing that similar programs would be implemented across 11 districts in Arunachal Pradesh.



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M.C. Adak, DFDO West Kameng, provided insights into the program’s objectives and elaborated on various government schemes supporting fisheries development.

A key aspect of the event was the recognition of the Garung Thuk NGO, which has been instrumental in conserving and protecting the river since 2014.

Their efforts were acknowledged at the International Water Conclave held in Meghalaya in 2024, where the river was awarded as the Best Water-Conserved Area.

The program saw the presence of esteemed officials, including Akriti Sagar, DC West Kameng; P.N. Thungon, DC Siang; Garung Thuk Chairman Ledo Thungon; and other dignitaries, who lauded the initiative as a step towards ecological balance and sustainable fisheries management.