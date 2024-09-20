Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on September 20 expressed his delight in meeting the members of the newly formed Tawang District Archery Association (TDAA) during a gathering today. He congratulated the association on its establishment stating the significance of archery as a cherished traditional sport of the Monpa tribe.

"Archery is deeply rooted in our culture, and it is inspiring to see TDAA’s dedication to preserving this tradition," Khandu said. He highlighted the association's commitment to nurturing youth talent, aiming for excellence on the Olympic stage.

The Chief Minister assured his support for the TDAA, aligning the association’s efforts with the state government’s vision of empowering youth and promoting a drug-free society.

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