Itanagar Municipal Corporation officials, along with the Mayor, surveyed the Karsingsa block point on NH-415 following directions from the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh for immediate restoration amidst a landslide crisis.

The landslide, triggered by heavy rainfall, has blocked the road for the past few days, causing significant inconvenience to the public, according to Itanagar Capital Complex Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti Mehta.

A letter from the Executive Engineer of the PWD Highway Division, Nirjuli, dated 19th June 2024, reported that the portion of NH-415 and the Box Culvert near the Karsingsa Sinking Zone was washed out on 18th June 2024 due to unplanned earth cutting by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation for Solid Waste Management.

In a letter to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC), the Itanagar Deputy Commissioner stated, "A complaint has been received from the Executive Engineer, PWD, Naharlagun Highway Division, Nijuli vide No. NHD/W-36/2023-24/615-19, dated 19th June 2024, regarding the above subject. It has been reported that the portion of NH-415 and Box Culvert near Karsingsa Sinking Zone was washed out on 18th June 2024 due to rampant and unplanned earth cutting by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation for Solid Waste Management, causing significant inconvenience to the public," said the DC.



Also Read: Arunachal: Diarrhea outbreak claims two lives in Khonsa, 19 hospitalized

The Chief Minister has directed immediate restoration works, and the Deputy Commissioner has instructed that work commence as soon as possible to alleviate the inconvenience faced by commuters and residents.

The letter from the Executive Engineer highlighted unauthorized construction and damage to NH-415 due to the Itanagar Municipal Corporation's activities.

It is estimated that temporary restoration work might cost around Rs 15 lakhs, while permanent restoration could require around Rs 5 crore.

The Mayor condemned the blame game and attributed the damage to unprecedented rains. He assured that the IMC would support NGOs working to restore the block point.

Social worker Tadar Takio mentioned that local citizens have come forward to help with the restoration using private machinery, resulting in the temporary opening of the path.