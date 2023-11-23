Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu today officially announced the creation of a new administrative circle Lab-le out of the existing Payeng circle in the Upper Subansiri district, which has been pending for several years.

In a public meeting at Kublong village under the Taliha Assembly Constituency here, Khandu admitted the slow pace of infrastructural development in the Payeng administrative circle created way back in 1999.

“This is my maiden visit to Payeng circle and I admit it has not developed as it should have being one of the oldest administrative circles of the state government. Maybe there was not a proper plan. Maybe political will at the highest level was not the strongest. But I promise this will change,” he said.

Reacting to one previous speaker – Tara Payeng, the first Tagin MLA, who was instrumental in the creation of the circle headquarters – Khandu acknowledged his sentiments on the underdevelopment of the region. He assured Payeng that the veteran will be a living witness to the transformation that the area will undergo in a few years from now.



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“Every public representative’s heart beats for his or her constituency. Payengji, the first MLA of the region, has the right to resent the lack of development in the area he represented in the legislative assembly. May god give you good health and witness the change you always wanted,” he said.

Khandu assured that his priority will be to provide all requisite infrastructure and manpower to both the circles – Payeng and the newly announced Lab-le.

Pointing that Arunachal’s slow pace of development before 2014 was due to the then central government’s lackadaisical attitude towards the North East, he hailed the NDA government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the region’s unprecedented transformation.

“Narendra Modi’s outlook towards North East is completely different. There’s no policy, program or budget prepared today without including the North East. The difference it has made can be seen,” he remarked.

Mentioning that the assembly elections are just around the corner, Khandu sought support and cooperation from the people to maintain the accelerated pace of development across the state.

“We have a blueprint ready to take our beloved state on a fastpacked developmental trajectory once the impending elections are done and dusted,” he revealed.

While responding to several memorandums submitted by the locals, the Chief Minister assured that every demand, which is all genuine, will be taken care of by the state government in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, Khandu in the presence of the four legislators of Upper Subansiri – Tourism Minister Nakap Nalo, Nyato Dukam, Rode Bui and Tanya Soki – along with legislators Phurpa Tsering and Hayeng Mangfi, inaugurated several projects including the infrastructure of Taliha Government Secondary School, a stadium at Taliha, the road from Bogne to Lepajaring, one Inspection Bungalow at Kodak, a circle office building and CO residential quarter, Taliha, augmentation of Taliha water supply and PMGSY roads from Noh bridge to Papa, Taliha to Duchok, Tajina bridge to Ramsing and Tajina bridge to Baring.