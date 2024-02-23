In a recent turn of events, Pema Khandu, the Chief Minister, has declared Phurpa Tsering, the sitting MLA, as the official BJP candidate from the 4th Dirang Assembly constituency of West Kameng district.

This announcement was made in front of a large crowd that had gathered for a development meeting in Dirang.

Along with the CM, BJP President Biyuram Wahge, Bhalukpong MLA Kumsi Sidisow, Bomdila MLA Dongru Siangju, Kalaktang MLA Dorjee Wangdi Kharma, former Minister Tsering Gyurme and leaders of West Kameng district were present.



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A total of 54 transformative projects were inaugurated, including 26 projects of the Jal Jeevan Mission, and the foundation for another 14 was laid.

The CM expressed his belief that these projects will boost the resilience of the Dirang community.

Taking to his X handle, Pema Kandu said, "Inaugurated today 40 development projects and laid the foundation for another 14, marking a total of 54 transformative projects. These milestones will further add to the resilience of the people of Dirang."