Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on March 10 inaugurated the first ever fully automated multi-level smart car parking in India at TRIHMS hospital of Naharlagun initiated under Smart City campaign.

NIMS, a Korean company executed this project at amount of 27.43 crores with the years of maintenance cost with capacity of 72 car parking in total 4 towers at one time. The technical vetting and structural analysis is done by Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur.

Chief minister Pema Khandu while speaking to the media said, "It's a technology based on artificial intelligence and NIMS Korean experts will take care of it whether it's on safety point of view or maintenance. This is the first ever such smart multi level car parking in India and I congratulate the smart city authorities for executing such crucial project within a time span of one year which will give benefit to the denizens coming to TRIHMS - Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science.

Korean company NIMS based in Gurgaon made this multi level automated parking inside TRIHMS hospital after getting tender for the project.

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