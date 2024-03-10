Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Sunday said that efforts are underway to launch international flight operations from MBB Airport soon.



Dr. Saha said this during the unveiling ceremony of the 5 meter tall bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur at MBB Airport in Agartala.



He mentioned that previously, this airport was known as Singerbil Airport and was relatively small and said that the Manikya dynasty has played a crucial role in the development of Tripura.



Approximately Rs 35 lakh was spent on creating and installing the bronze statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram.



"In the 70s, none of us could have imagined that such a beautiful airport would be built in Tripura. This airport is now one of the most attractive in the North East. We take pride when people from outside compliment the beauty of our airport. This achievement is possible because of the vision of PM Modi. His commitment to the development of Tripura is evident through initiatives such as the Act East policy, aimed at fostering the growth of North Eastern states. For him the communication system in the region is experiencing tremendous development. Presently, around 32 flights take off daily from Agartala airport, with approximately four thousand passengers coming and going. This level of connectivity was never anticipated," said Dr. Saha.



The Chief Minister stated that the state government has undertaken positive initiatives to commence international flight services from Agartala airport.



"Everything is being addressed, from immigration to security arrangements, to facilitate the prompt initiation of international flight services. International services are expected to be launched soon. Thanks to the Prime Minister as Tripura is making progress in air connectivity, road connectivity, and rail connectivity," he added.

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