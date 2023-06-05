Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu inaugurated the much-awaited Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) permanent office building in a grand ceremony on June 5 in the capital city of the state.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and the building was inaugurated in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Chief Secretary of Arunachal Pradesh IAS Dharmendra, Mayor of IMC Tamme Phassang, Commissioner IMC and galaxies of MLAs.

Speaking on the occasion, Rijiju and Khandu urged IMC to work tremendously to make Itanagar a true smart and clean city amid the entire cities of India.

The sprawling new office building, built at an estimated cost of around 15 crores, stands tall as a symbol of progress and modernity. Its strategic location in the heart of Itanagar ensures easy accessibility for both citizens and staff members.

The construction project has been meticulously planned, incorporating the latest architectural and design elements to create a functional, spacious, and technologically advanced facility.

One of the key highlights of the IMC's new office building is its top five floors dedicated to official work. The expansive space has been carefully designed to accommodate various departments and administrative functions under one roof. This consolidation eliminates the inconvenience of scattered offices, previously located in different parts of the city.

With improved coordination and streamlined operations, the IMC aims to provide efficient and seamless services to the citizens of Itanagar.

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