Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on August 13 said that people of the state to provide all everything to make available all kinds of treatment to the people who spend huge amounts of money for their treatment.

Khandu said this while inaugurating the first Cath Lab of the state at Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Science (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun.

“Since its establishment, TRIHMS has come a long way in upgrading health infrastructure and services. We assure you that the state government will do everything to make available all kinds of treatment to the people, who have to go outside spending their hard-earned money,” he added.

Dedicating the state-of-the-art facility to the people of the state, Khandu said that the new addition is another milestone achieved by the only medical college hospital in the state.

He also congratulated Dr Moji Jini, Director TRIHMS, and the two senior cardiologists, Dr Rinchin Dorjee Megeji and Dr Toni Ete for their role in the establishment of the cath lab.

Khandu urged the medical fraternity and experts to aim for the best and suggest to the government what more needs to be done.

“You are the experts. You have to advise the government on what more facilities can be made available at TRIHMS, especially in fields like ophthalmology, orthopedics, urology, etc.” Khandu pointed.

Citing the rapid development of the state’s health sector in the last few years, Khandu informed the Bakin Pertin General Hospital at Pasighat is being upgraded to cater to the needs of the people of eastern Arunachal.

He said the new health infrastructure and equipment are due to improved revenue generation brought in by his government.

“All kinds of development are directly connected to the revenue we generate. We cannot forever depend on the central government for our financial needs,” he said.

Meanwhile, giving details of the cath lab, Dr Jini informed that it is a radiological imaging system in which both diagnostics, as well as therapeutic cardiac interventions, are done.

Cardiac interventions are procedures in which general anesthesia is not required and the procedures are done under local anesthesia with the help of wires and catheters without any surgery.

The procedure includes coronary angiography, coronary angioplasty, pacemakers, closure of holes in the heart, balloon mitral valvotomy, and many such lifesaving procedures.

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