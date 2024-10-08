Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu lauded the courage and professionalism of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the occasion of the 92nd Indian Air Force Day. In a message shared on social media, Khandu wrote, "Sashakta, Sudridh, Aatmanirbhar! On #IndianAirForceDay, I salute the valour, precision, & professionalism of our air warriors who keep our skies safe and secure."

Highlighting the IAF's formidable fleet, including indigenous aircraft like the Tejas and the Light Combat Helicopter, Khandu emphasized how the force embodies India's strength, resilience, and self-reliance.

Ahead of the IAF Day celebrations, an air show was held at Chennai’s Marina Beach on October 6. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh were present, along with a large crowd. Fighter jets like the Sukhoi Su-30MKI and Sarang helicopters performed breathtaking maneuvers. For the first time in 21 years, the Garud Commandos also displayed their operational readiness in Chennai.

The event's theme, “Bharatiya Vayusena: Saksham, Sashakt aur Aatmnirbhar,” underscores the IAF’s commitment to self-reliance and modernization. Despite the hot weather, children and adults watched in awe as 72 aircraft participated in the event.

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