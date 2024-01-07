Taking a step towards government's unwavering commitment for all round development, Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu reviewed the progress of Steel Truss bridge at Sigin Colony in Daporijo on January 6.

The chief minister was accompanied with officials who after inspecting the underconstruction Steel Truss Bridge also reviewed the work of the under construction multipurpose hall.

This bridge is anticipated to significantly improve connectivity within the region and alleviate traffic congestion in the township of Daporijo. The inspection was part of a broader visit to the Upper Subansiri district, where CM Khandu was also involved in dedicating the Nilling Administrative Circle to the local populace.

The delegation's agenda included reviewing various infrastructure projects aimed at enhancing local governance and development. These projects encompassed road upgrades, the establishment of administrative centers, and the construction of micro hydel projects.

The inspection of the Sigin Steel Truss bridge underscores the importance placed on improving transportation networks as a means to support economic activity and provide better access to services for the residents of Daporijo and surrounding areas.

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