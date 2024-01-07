The Bharatiya Janata Party in Sikkim announced DT Lepcha as Rajya Sabha candidate from the state.

Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, a prominent political figure from Sikkim, has been named as the Rajya Sabha candidate by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Lepcha's political journey includes being elected to the Sikkim Legislative Assembly in both 2014 and 2019 from the Gnathang Machong constituency.

Initially, he was a member of the Sikkim Democratic Front but later joined the BJP. During his tenure with the Sikkim Democratic Front, he served as the minister of Sikkim Public Works (Buildings & Housing) and Transport in Pawan Chamling's fifth ministry from 2014 to 2019.

Lepcha's transition to the BJP was part of a significant political shift when ten Sikkim Democratic Front MLAs joined the BJP, making it the main opposition party in Sikkim without having won a single seat in the elections. This strategic move by the BJP bolstered its presence in the state's political landscape.

His nomination is particularly noteworthy as Sikkim elects only one seat to the Rajya Sabha, which is indirectly elected by the state legislators. The current term of the Rajya Sabha member from Sikkim is expected to end in May 2024, aligning with the tenure of Indra Hang Subba, the current Member of Parliament representing the Lok Sabha constituency of Sikkim since 2019.

The BJP's choice of Dorjee Tshering Lepcha as their Rajya Sabha nominee underscores the party's commitment to strengthening its foothold in the northeastern state and reflects the ongoing political dynamics within Sikkim.

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