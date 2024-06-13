Upon his third consecutive swearing-in as Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu signed his first file, approving the release of Rs 100 crore under the Chief Minister’s Social Security Scheme (CMSSS). This fund will benefit approximately 80,000 beneficiaries across the state.

The CMSSS, a flagship initiative of the state, is designed to support the most vulnerable and marginalized populations. Guided by Antyodaya principles, the scheme provides pensions to individuals over 60, widows, and differently-abled persons (divyang jan). The newly approved funds aim to enhance the quality of life and dignity for these groups, reflecting the government's commitment to compassionate and citizen-centric governance.

Khandu emphasized the importance of uninterrupted continuation of schemes benefiting the vulnerable. "Considering the delay in preparing the state budget due to the general elections, it is necessary that the benefits under CMSSS reach the needy beneficiaries at the earliest," he stated.

In the previous financial year, Rs 90 crore was allocated for the scheme, benefiting 56,030 elderly individuals, 8,782 widows, and 3,950 differently-abled persons. Launched in 2019, the scheme ensures that funds are directly transferred to beneficiaries' accounts through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) route.

Khandu's swift action upon re-election underscores his administration's priority to support and uplift the state's vulnerable populations.

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