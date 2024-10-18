Chief Minister Pema Khandu highlighted the significance of tourism for Arunachal Pradesh and said that it has a great impact on local communities and the economy. "Tourism means a lot to us and to our people," Khandu said noting that the state's stunning natural beauty, diverse tribal cultures, and rich wildlife attract visitors from around the globe seeking unique and authentic experiences.

To bolster the tourism sector, the state government is implementing various initiatives aimed at promoting responsible tourism and empowering local communities. Khandu revealed that the Tourism Policy will focus on sectors such as film, farm, wine, and eco-tourism, ensuring a broad range of offerings for visitors.

Additionally, the introduction of a Home Stay Policy aims to provide guests with a holistic experience while supporting local families. "Team Arunachal is committed to leaving no stone unturned in building a better and inclusive Arunachal," Khandu said.

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