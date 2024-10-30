As Union Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on October 30, Chief Minister Pema Khandu welcomed him on behalf of the people via his official X handle.

CM Khandu informed that Singh, during his two-day visit to the state, will inaugurate Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour and unveil the statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Tawang on October 31, where he will also be present.

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The programmes will be marked by the presence of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd), state Deputy CM Chowna Mein.

The heroic deed of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, who bravely led an expedition in February 1951 to bring Indian administration in Tawang, has no parallel in human history.



What 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did as India's first Home Minister by integrating several princely… pic.twitter.com/2DDY9ox9Kd — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 30, 2024

He wrote on X, "I on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh heartily welcome Hon Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji on the pious land of dawn-lit mountains. The inauguration of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour and unveiling of Desh Ka Vallabh, the statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Tawang, by him in the august presence of Hon'ble Manipur CM Shri @NBirenSingh ji and other dignitaries will be cherished by us for ages to come."

I warmly welcome Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh ji to the inauguration of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing Museum of Valour and unveiling of Desh Ka Vallabh, the statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Tawang.



The two monuments dedicated to two great… pic.twitter.com/grIQuMYckP — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) October 30, 2024

Morover, the Arunachal chief minister also hailed the "heroic deed of Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing, who bravely led an expedition in February 1951 to bring Indian administration in Tawang," stating that Khathing has no parallel in human history.

"What 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did as India's first Home Minister by integrating several princely states into the country leaves us forever indebted to him," he also stated.

Rajnath Singh will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on October 30 for a two-day visit, during which he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers stationed along the India-China border in Tawang.