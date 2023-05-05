Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 5 urged the people of Assam and Arunachal living along the interstate boundary to resolve all issues only through dialogue by taking into confidence all stakeholders.

He was speaking at the Golden Jubilee Rongali Bihu celebrations at Silapathar here in the Dhemaji district of Assam as the Chief Guest.

Khandu expressed confidence that bonhomie and brotherhood between the people of the two states will never go away no matter which way the boundary is finalized.

“We are brothers as Arunachal Pradesh was born out of Assam. Our brotherhood and respect for each other will never be disturbed by any demarcated boundary,” he added.

Khandu also appreciated Assam Chief Minister Himanata Biswa Sarma for his leadership qualities.

''Sarma under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, has dedicatedly worked to resolve boundary disputes with all neighboring states,'' he added.

He said that for more than 50 years, the interstate boundary disagreements between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh remained on the shelves as no government at centre or state even bothered to touch the sensitive issue.

''We must be thankful to the central BJP leadership and the BJP governments of Assam and Arunachal that today this issue is being amicably resolved through dialogue,” Khandu said.

The Arunachal CM further urged the Regional Boundary Committees of Dhemaji (Assam) and Lower Siang (Arunachal Pradesh) to revisit the areas where issues still persist and resolve them via dialogue.

Khandu expressed happiness over development works that are being carried out in Assam at a good pace.

“Before 2014, there were hardly four medical colleges in Assam. However, after BJP came to power at the centre, a total of 25 new medical colleges were sanctioned for the state of which nine are already functional,'' he added.

Khandu said that Assam is an elder brother of Arunachal Pradesh and said, '' When elder brother prospers in a family, siblings will follow suit. In the same way, when Assam develops, Arunachal Pradesh won't be far behind''.

As per Arunachal Chief Minister, whatever happens to Assam, its direct impact falls on the rest of the northeastern states.

Later, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Assam, particularly of the Dhemaji district, for inviting him to the 50th Rongali Bihu celebration at Silapathar adjacent to Likabali of Arunachal Pradesh.

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