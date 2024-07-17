Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has requested the Union Civil Aviation Ministry to increase flight connectivity to and from the Donyi Polo Airport, Itanagar.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Khandu highlighted the current flight operations to Kolkata and New Delhi, which are often at full capacity, leading to high travel fares and ticket unavailability.

He also pointed out the poor connectivity options from Kolkata and New Delhi to other major cities, causing long layovers for passengers. Khandu lamented the discontinuation of flight services between Itanagar and Guwahati since November 2023.



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He appealed for increased flight services from Itanagar to New Delhi and Kolkata, daily operations, direct flights to other major metros, better connectivity options from New Delhi and Kolkata, and reinstating flight services to Guwahati under the UDAN scheme.

In another letter to Rahul Bhatia of IndiGo, Khandu sought more flights to Delhi and direct flights to other major metros.

He expressed gratitude to IndiGo for their current services and assured support from the State’s Department of Civil Aviation for enhancing flight services.

IndiGo has announced daily flights between Itanagar and Kolkata starting July 31.