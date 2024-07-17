Niti Vihar Police in Arunachal Pradesh received credible information regarding an individual named Ronak Tamang selling heroin in the Mowb-II area.

Acting swiftly on this information, plain-clothed police personnel were deployed to track and monitor the suspect.

The police team discreetly followed Ronak Tamang to Jollang, near the Monday market. Sensing the presence of the police, Ronak attempted to flee in his Chevrolet Beat, bearing registration number AS01AV9925.

However, the police team successfully chased him down and apprehended him along with his brother, Rohan Tamang. Both individuals were taken to Niti Vihar Police Station for interrogation.

The suspects were identified as Ronak Tamang, 19 years, and Rohan Tamang, 21 years, both sons of Passang Tamang, residing at Div-IV, PO/PS - Niti Vihar, District - Papumpare City, Arunachal Pradesh.

During a thorough interrogation, Ronak Tamang admitted to peddling drugs in the ICR area for the past six months. He disclosed that a stash of heroin was concealed in his car.



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Immediately, Executive Magistrate A. Nicolas and independent witnesses were requested to witness the search and seizure process and they voluntarily agreed.

Upon searching the vehicle in the presence of independent witnesses and a Magistrate, the police team recovered the following items: one transparent pouch containing suspected heroin, four vials filled with suspected heroin, two empty vials, and five used syringes.

All the suspected heroin was collected into a new zip pouch and weighed, totalling 2.31 grams.

The entire search and seizure process was videographed in the presence of Town Magistrate Takam Nicholas and independent witnesses.

A case has been registered at Niti Vihar Police Station vide Case No: 24/24 u/s-21(a)/27A of NDPS Act, 1985.

Inspector Hage Loder is leading the investigation. Mr. Rohit Rajbir Singh IPS, SP Itanagar, has commended the police team, including Dy.S.P. Kengo Dirchi, SDPO Itanagar, Inspector Takhe Tasso, OC PS Niti Vihar, Inspector Hage Loder, SI Giogi Tape, H/C Taba Kacha, Ct. Subhankar Singh, and L/Ct. Tapi Rinyo, for their timely and effective action in apprehending the drug peddlers.