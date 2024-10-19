Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu reaffirmed the government's commitment to dismantling drug cartels in the state following the arrest of a drug peddler in the Lower Subansiri district. The arrest was made by a police team led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) O Lego, based on a tip-off that the accused, identified as Doley, was in possession of suspected contraband and had just arrived in Ziro from Assam’s North Lakhimpur.

The police team reached the residence of the alleged offender. During a search conducted in the presence of the executive magistrate, authorities seized 33 plastic vials containing suspected heroin weighing 48.3 grams, along with three mobile handsets and two used syringes. Following the arrest, the police registered the case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and have launched further investigations, according to the Superintendent of Police (SP).

Congratulating the police for their successful operation, Khandu emphasized the importance of maintaining a drug-free environment for the state's youth. "We are committed to breaking the drug cartels," he said.

Khandu further highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh is a land of opportunities, urging young people to focus on positive avenues for growth and success. "The new Arunachal Pradesh is offering many opportunities for our youth to excel and shine. Don't fall into the trap of drugs. Stay far away from it," he cautioned.

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