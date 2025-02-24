A coordination meeting with the Heads of Departments (HoDs), Zila Parishad Members (ZPMs), and Member Secretaries of West Siang District were held today at the ZPC Office Conference Hall under the chairmanship of Tumpe Ete, ZPC West Siang.

ZPC Tumpe Ete emphasized the importance of conducting coordination meetings with HoDs to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes. He urged all HoDs and Block Development Officers (BDOs)/Member Secretaries to properly inform about any schemes in each Zila segment.

Addressing concerns regarding the implementation of the 100-day employment guarantee under MGNREGA, the BDO of Liromoba stated that issues related to the tender process and other government procedures hindered full implementation. To rectify this, the government plans to introduce e-tendering to avoid procedural delays.

Departments such as Tourism, Rural Works Department (RWD), Public Works Department (PWD), and Veterinary were recognized for their commendable performance. ZPC and ZPMs urged implementing agencies to provide copies of development schemes to the respective ZPMs of West Siang District for better transparency and coordination.



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The ZPC and ZPMs collectively appealed to the HoDs to work in unity for the overall development of the district. They also emphasized the involvement of PRI Members in monitoring government schemes effectively. A resolution was adopted stating that no schemes would be forwarded to the government without being routed through the ZPC of West Siang.

The HoDs assured the PRI Members that they are working in accordance with government guidelines and involving PRI Members where required. The Forest Department urged PRI Members to discourage the hunting of wild animals and to actively participate in the Air Gun Surrender Abhiyaan across West Siang. Additionally, all HoDs requested ZPMs to encourage farmers to participate in developmental activities and avail government subsidies.

The PRI Members were advised to ensure the proper implementation of schemes in collaboration with the HoDs. The meeting served as a platform to review the overall development schemes of West Siang and their progress at the governmental level.

The meeting was attended by all HoDs, ZPMs, and Member Secretaries/BDOs of West Siang District.