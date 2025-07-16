Arunachal conducts multi-hazard mock drill at Pare hydroelectric project

A large-scale multi-hazard mock drill was conducted on Wednesday at the Pare Hydroelectric Project and its downstream areas in Arunachal Pradesh’s Papum Pare district, aiming to strengthen disaster preparedness for complex emergencies such as floods and earthquakes.

Jointly organised by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and NEEPCO, the drill involved coordinated participation from the NDRF, SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, medical teams, and Papum Pare district administration.

The simulation covered four concurrent disaster scenarios — a flood and earthquake at Panyor Lower Power Station (Hoj), an earthquake at Pare Dam (Zampa), flooding at Sopo, and urban flooding in Doimukh Market. NDRF teams conducted live rescue operations using sniffer dogs, victim location cameras, and river rescue techniques, showcasing high-level inter-agency coordination.



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Led by Head of Project Sania Ngurang, Pare project officials actively engaged in the exercise. Community members, NSS volunteers, and APDA Mitras also participated, underscoring the importance of grassroots involvement.

The drill was closely monitored by independent observers and overseen by incident commander Afa Phassang. Key dignitaries including NDMA consultant Maj Gen (Retd) Ajay Kumar Verma, Central Electricity Authority member A Balan, and representatives from various hydroelectric projects attended the exercise, lending it national significance.

The event concluded with a debriefing session focused on feedback and improvements for future disaster response strategies.