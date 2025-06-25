Arunachal Congress slams BJP's 'black day' protest, calls it hypocrisy

The Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has strongly condemned the BJP’s ‘Black Day’ protest held on June 25, labelling it as a “theatrical display of hypocrisy” and a diversionary tactic to cover up what it described as a “systematic and dangerous five-fold assault” on Indian democracy under the current regime.

In a strongly worded statement, APCC President Bosiram Siram termed the BJP’s use of the 1975 Emergency anniversary as a political ploy, stating that “the real Black Day for India’s democracy is not in the past — it is happening now, every day under BJP rule.”

The party likened the past 11 years of BJP governance to an “Undeclared Emergency @11,” citing violations of constitutional values and democratic norms.

The APCC accused the BJP of attempting to rewrite the Constitution, weakening Parliament by bypassing debates and committees, eroding the independence of constitutional bodies like the Election Commission, undermining Centre-state relations, and intimidating the judiciary through selective transfers and delayed promotions.



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It alleged that the BJP uses central agencies like the ED and the Income Tax Department to silence critics and benefit select business groups. The statement also pointed to arbitrary tax demands on educational institutions and the silencing of nearly 20,000 civil society organisations.

The APCC further claimed the government is manipulating media through arrests, pressure on ownership, and control of state-run broadcasters. It stated that the Right to Information Act has been rendered toothless, and critical journalism is being stifled.

Opposition leaders, according to the Congress, face constant harassment through investigative agencies, while those joining the BJP are spared scrutiny. The party highlighted what it called the misuse of agencies in the collection of ₹8,000 crore through electoral bonds.

The APCC said dissenters, minorities, and marginalised groups face targeted attacks. Hate speech, vilification of protesters, and glorification of Gandhi’s killers were cited as examples of declining civil liberties and increased intolerance.

Highlighting BJP’s past political manoeuvres in Arunachal Pradesh, especially the 2016 defection of Congress MLAs, the APCC accused the saffron party of “authoritarian tendencies” and undermining democratic mandates.

Reaffirming its commitment to the Constitution, tribal identity, and inclusive development, the Congress urged Arunachalees to “see through BJP’s hollow propaganda” and hold it accountable for failures in employment, infrastructure, and regional welfare.

“Democracy is not just about remembering the past — it’s about protecting the present and securing the future,” the statement concluded.