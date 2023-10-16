The All Arunachal Contractor's Welfare Association (AACWA) demanded Chief Minister Pema Khandu the early completion of Papunalah-Nirjuli NH-415.

In a letter to Khandu who is also holding the PWD portfolio claimed that the contractors have deployed “a few men and machineries, not as per the project’s length.”

“A few RCC culverts and RCC protection walls also remained unattended for the last many months,” the AACWA said and sought Chief Minister Pema Khandu’s intervention to expedite the work.



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"It comes to know that M/s Woodhill-Shivam (JV) had won the tender and awarded for the construction of only 11.30 Kilometer of Papunalah-Nirjuli NH-415 its direct effect on the state development progress. All the hurdles of public utilities service had been cleared by various departments with the initiative of the Itanagar Region District administration. Now working workplace is free from any hurdles but contractors is adopting the policy of slow progress. Why they didn't deploy manpower to attain the works at some RCC Culverts, RCC retaining walls, Drains and pillars for fly-over bridge works for a month? Their lack side attitude, it badly affected the to dwellers of the twin capital city and even its effect to government office movements as many govt. staff cannot reach to offices at time due to huge traffic jams and it affects to developmental works also as if not officers, reach office how the file will processed timely. It also affects to school-going children and students and part-time earners Trekker, Tempo, and Bus, Auto and other public services transport system which they feed their family by earning daily basis income," mentions the letter to CM Khandu

“The lone highway which connects Itanagar and Naharlagun is in a terrible condition, and it affects the government’s developmental works, since many officers commute from Naharlagun to Itanagar,” it added.

“It also affects the education sector since, due to traffic jams, school students have to wait for a long time to reach their schools,” the AACWA said.