A high-intensity cyclone created havoc at Jairampur of Changlang district of Arunachal causing damage to several houses including loss of animal lives.

Jairampur town of Changlang district bordering Margherita of Assam and surrounding areas were hit by a heavy cyclone last night and as a result, a huge loss of public and private properties was damaged.

Highways are blocked temporarily and the power supply is worse affected.

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Laisam Simai MLA Jairampur cum Advisor to the tourism minister urged all the affected citizens to bear with the situation and come out voluntarily to help one another in times of natural calamities.

MLA further said that he along with district administration is assessing the total losses and providing relief accordingly.

Speaking to India Today NE, K Tikhak, ADC Jairampur said, "No major loss of property or lives has been reported...and the people have been engaged to clear out the roads."