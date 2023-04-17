Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh has been selected for the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2022 for its initiative, New Age Learning Centre (NALC), in the category of ‘innovation-district’.

The Prime Minister will present the award in New Delhi on April 21 on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

Changlang DC Sunny K Singh is credited for the brain behind this new innovative set up that conducts activity based learning. Speaking to India TodayNE, Changlang DC Sunny K Singh said, "We try to cover every aspect of the children through this activity based learning. We try to improve their personality boost their confidence through various activities that we conduct in the NALC".

The NALC at Changlang district has been developed in a manner that is easily accessible for all, providing Free of Cost Service, i.e., interested users can access the NALC facilities at zero membership fees.

Activities conducted at the NALC facility

The state's first of its kind, the NALC is a state-of-the-art, futuristic, and leisure learning facility that lets people of all ages learn and grow in every way. The modern and modular NALC was created from the sub-divisional library.

The NALC focuses on e-learning to accommodate the aspirations of new generation through free Wi-Fi (24*7), online training through tablets, e-reading through kindle etc.

NALC facility

Users have the freedom to access the facility as per their demand. The facility remains open to all age groups with night time extended till 9 pm.

Additionally, true to its name, the facility provides recording of videos of all activities for future reference as well as to provide the members first hand feedback of their activities.

NALC facility

New age learning centre

The NALC facilitates all round development through new age learning techniques for children of all age groups including adults as well.

However, the priority and central target group is the school going kids coming from economically weaker section who are far from receiving or afford a personal space or study room to plan their study as per their choice.

Changlang DC Sunny K Singh has appreciated deputy chief minister Chowna Mein's unprecedented efforts to initiate various developmental projects including all round development of children, especially ones hailing from economically weaker sections of the society. "NALC would not have been possible without the support of hon’ble Deputy CM of Arunachal Pradesh" adds DC Sunny Singh.

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