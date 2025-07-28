Arunachal DC pulls up powergrid over 3-year delay in transmission line project

The Deputy Commissioner of Changlang district expressed serious displeasure over the inordinate delay in the completion of the 132 kV transmission line and the 33 kV line project, which has been pending for over three years.

Chairing the meeting with Powergrid officials, the DC noted that the prolonged delay has caused immense hardship to the general public, particularly during the peak summer months when power demand surges. He urged the officials to immediately mobilise additional teams and ensure that the remaining work is completed in a time-bound manner.



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Powergrid officials cited technical challenges as a key reason behind the delay, explaining that in several areas, heavy machinery has failed to operate effectively due to the terrain. Despite these setbacks, they assured the administration of steady progress and highlighted that there has been full cooperation from the local populace, who now understand the critical importance of uninterrupted power transmission.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasised that the timely completion of this vital infrastructure is non-negotiable and hoped that the district would soon witness the benefits of a stable power supply.