Arunachal DC’s initiative transforms Aalo library into vibrant cultural hub

What was once a quiet and underutilised space in West Siang’s Aalo has now been transformed into a vibrant learning and cultural hub, thanks to a unique initiative led by the district's young Deputy Commissioner, Mamu Hage, IAS.

Rechristened as the Aalo Literary and Cultural Centre (ALCC), the refurbished district library reopened its doors today amid much enthusiasm from children, students, and the wider community. The inauguration witnessed the presence of Brigadier Ritesh Katoch of the 5th Infantry Brigade Bogdo, Commanding Officer of the 20th Battalion ITBP, SP Aalo, and a host of other dignitaries. Students from VKV Jirdin, Ramakrishna Mission Aalo, and the Teacher Training College also participated in the lively event.

The initiative, funded under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of NABKISAN and NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development), was executed on the ground by Eken Bam, BDO of Aalo East. The centre is envisioned as a dynamic space for reading, ideation, creativity, cultural exchange, and collaboration.



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Speaking at the event, DC Mamu Hage expressed gratitude to NABARD for its financial backing and to the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society for logistical support. “The ALCC is not just a library, it’s a dream space where ideas will grow, minds will be nurtured, and our youth will be empowered,” she said.

The ALCC stands today as a shining example of how grassroots leadership, backed by community and institutional support, can revive public spaces and spark new energy in rural intellectual and cultural life.

