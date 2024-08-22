A team from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in Tawang, led by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, reached Sangnga Nehgu Lake at 16,000 feet to survey a probable Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

The survey followed instructions from the National Disaster Management Authority, Government of India, regarding three sensitive glacial lakes in the Tawang district.

The team included Superintendent of Police DW Thongon, EAC Mogto Honjon Perme, AE WRD Jang Kago Kani, DIPRO Tawang, trek leader and photography expert Jambey Dondu, army representatives, NIMAs, and other support staff. They started from Jethang (13,200 feet) on 20th August, halted overnight at Merathang (14,600 feet), and reached Sangnga Nehgu Lake the next day.

The team observed that on 14th August, a glacial lake outburst from Sangnga Nehgu had washed away more than five log bridges and damaged the Brokpa track at several locations.

They noted that the glacier behind the lake is melting rapidly, increasing the risk of another GLOF.



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DC Darang announced a sanction of Rs 3 lakh from the untied fund for repairing the damaged Brokpa tracks and said the issue of the washed-out bridges would be taken up with higher authorities. He also asked the Gram Panchayat member to follow up on water supply issues with PHED and assured that instructions would be given to the Executive Engineer.

Another team led by Addl. DC Jang Hakraso Kri, including Circle Officers Khoda Oniya and Tage Mooniya, DDMO Tawang Genden Tsomu, Gram Chairperson Mago village Tsetim Panden, and villagers, surveyed Tso Kyei Lake (14,800 feet) on 20th August and returned the same day.

ITBP teams were stationed at Jethang for emergency backup. Both teams returned safely to their respective headquarters on 22nd August after completing their mission.