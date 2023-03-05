The All Tai Khamti Singpho Student's Union (ATKSSU), led by its president Branglin Injo and general secretary Chow Supita Manchekhun on March 4 stated that declaring all exams conducted by the state Public Service Commission (APPSC) from 2014 to 2022 null and void, which involved malpractices by some officials, "cannot be the solution".

"How can you punish everyone for the wrongs committed by a small number of people?" "Only those found guilty of playing foul with the lives of aspirants should be liable for punishment," the union said.

It continued, "It is completely wrong to do injustice to someone under the pretext of granting justice to another."

The ATKSSU also complained that the state government was "creating more confusion" by "throwing the ball into the court of APPSC to decide the fate of 966 officers who have cracked the scam-ridden APPSCCE since 2014."

"ATKSSU doesn't uphold the interest for proclaiming tests invalid and void; Instead, "if found guilty of their involvement in the scam, we demand a thorough investigation into the scam on a fast track mode within a stipulated period and award stringent punishment to all those individuals, regardless of their position," the statement read.

In the meantime, the ATKSSU demanded an immediate investigation into the enigmatic death of former APPSC undersecretary Tumi Gangkak, expressing solidarity with the family of the deceased.

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